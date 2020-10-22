In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Matsuyama's 169 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Matsuyama's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.