  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 223-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama dials in tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO

    In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 223-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.