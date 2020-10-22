In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harry Higgs hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 64th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Higgs chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Higgs's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Higgs's 167 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to even-par for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Higgs his second shot was a drop and his approach went 87 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.