In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harris English hit 13 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, and Kevin Kisner; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; and Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Harris English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, English's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, English's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

English missed the green on his first shot on the 232-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, English had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 6 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, English's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 84 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 6 under for the round.