In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Gunn Charoenkul hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Charoenkul finished his day tied for 64th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 361-yard par-4 10th, Charoenkul got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Charoenkul to 1 over for the round.

At the 522-yard par-5 11th, Charoenkul got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Charoenkul to 1 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Charoenkul's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Charoenkul hit his 126 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Charoenkul to 3 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Charoenkul hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Charoenkul to 2 over for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Charoenkul had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Charoenkul to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Charoenkul's 183 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charoenkul to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Charoenkul got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Charoenkul to 1 over for the round.