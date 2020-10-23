-
-
Gary Woodland putts well in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
Gary Woodland hit 5 of 7 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Woodland finished his day in 78th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Gary Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Woodland hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Woodland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.