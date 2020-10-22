Dylan Frittelli hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with Lanto Griffin, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; and Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Dylan Frittelli chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Frittelli hit his next to the native area. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Frittelli's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Frittelli chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Frittelli had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Frittelli's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

Frittelli stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 203-yard par-3 third. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 6 under for the round.