Danny Lee shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
Highlights
Danny Lee sinks a 30-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Danny Lee makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at even for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 57th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 203-yard par-3 third, Lee's tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 27 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Lee hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at even for the round.
