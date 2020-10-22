Daniel Berger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 185-yard par-3 12th green, Berger suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Berger at even for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Berger hit an approach shot from 168 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Berger had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

Berger had a fantastic chip-in on the 232-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.