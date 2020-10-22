-
Corey Conners shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Corey Conners hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 third, Conners's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at 1 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Conners hit his 107 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
