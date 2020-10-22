  • Collin Morikawa shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Collin Morikawa holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa holes bunker shot for birdie at ZOZO

