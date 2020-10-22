-
Collin Morikawa shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
Highlights
Collin Morikawa holes bunker shot for birdie at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Collin Morikawa holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 51st at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 322 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
Morikawa missed the green on his first shot on the 232-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Morikawa's tee shot went 150 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
