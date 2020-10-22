In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Chan Kim hit 5 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, and Satoshi Kodaira are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren, Abraham Ancer, Mackenzie Hughes, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Chan Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chan Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Kim chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept Kim at 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.