Carlos Ortiz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at even for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 59th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 7 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, and Satoshi Kodaira are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 343-yard par-4 first, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Ortiz hit his 204 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Ortiz's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

At the 572-yard 13th hole par-5, Ortiz hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the day.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.