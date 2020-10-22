Cameron Smith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Cameron Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Smith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 16th, Smith hit his 119 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Smith had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Smith hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Smith's 181 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.