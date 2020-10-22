Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Champ hit his 240 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Champ had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.