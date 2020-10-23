-
Byeong Hun An shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 69th at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 15th, An's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 18th, An had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.
On the 343-yard par-4 first An hit his tee shot 341 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved An to 1 over for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, An's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
