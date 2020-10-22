In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Bubba Watson hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Watson's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Watson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Watson's tee shot went 216 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Watson had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 2 under for the round.