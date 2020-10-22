-
Brian Harman shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
Highlights
Brian Harman birdies No. 5 at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brian Harman makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 5th hole.
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brian Harman hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, and Satoshi Kodaira; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren, Abraham Ancer, Mackenzie Hughes, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 9th at 5 under.
At the 361-yard par-4 10th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Harman chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
Harman hit his tee at the green on the 203-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 50-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Harman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Harman's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 6 under for the round.
