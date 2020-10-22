Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Todd's tee shot went 149 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 3 under for the round.