In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brendan Steele hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 57th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Steele got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Steele chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Steele's his second shot went 8 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 522-yard par-5 11th, Steele got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Steele to even-par for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Steele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.