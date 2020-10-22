-
Brad Kennedy finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brad Kennedy hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kennedy finished his day tied for 57th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Kennedy hit his 85 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kennedy to 1 under for the round.
Kennedy got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kennedy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Kennedy hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to even-par for the round.
