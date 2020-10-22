-
Billy Horschel shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
Billy Horschel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at even for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 57th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Horschel's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 242 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
