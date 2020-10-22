In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Andrew Landry hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Andrew Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Landry hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Landry chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Landry hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Landry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 5 under for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 under for the round.