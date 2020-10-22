Alex Noren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 13th, Noren hit his 87 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 14th, Noren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Noren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Noren had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Noren's 180 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Noren had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Noren's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Noren's 164 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.