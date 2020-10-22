In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Adam Long hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Long finished his day in 77th at 5 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Long's 87 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Long hit his next to the native area. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Long's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 4 over for the round.

Long hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Long to 5 over for the round.