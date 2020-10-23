-
Adam Hadwin shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
Highlights
Adam Hadwin’s approach to 8 feet leads to birdie at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Adam Hadwin lands his 162-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Hadwin to 5 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadwin had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 over for the round.
