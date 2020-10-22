-
Abraham Ancer putts well in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 22, 2020
In his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Abraham Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
Ancer hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Ancer hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.
