Will Zalatoris shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
Highlights
Will Zalatoris sends in 15-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 second, Zalatoris's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Zalatoris got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
Zalatoris got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Zalatoris had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
