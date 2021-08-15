-
Webb Simpson shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson sticks approach to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Webb Simpson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament.
After a 308 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Simpson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Simpson at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Simpson had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Simpson's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Simpson sank his approach from 175 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Simpson missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Simpson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Simpson had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
