-
-
Tyler McCumber finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
-
Highlights
Tyler McCumber sinks birdie putt from off the green at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Tyler McCumber makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyler McCumber hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCumber hit an approach shot from 191 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCumber chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McCumber to even-par for the round.
-
-