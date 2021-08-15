-
6-over 76 by Tyler Duncan in final round of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler Duncan's solid wedge and birdie at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
Duncan hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Duncan's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 5 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Duncan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 6 over for the round.
