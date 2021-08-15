-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Adam Scott moves up the standings, Fowler stays the same
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Wyndham Championship, where Adam Scott entered the week just inside the top 125 in the FedExCup Standings and improved his position with a solid opening round, while Rickie Fowler still remains outside looking in at Sedgefield Country Club.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Fleetwood suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Fleetwood chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fleetwood had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Fleetwood missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.
