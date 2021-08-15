  • Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im holes 10-footer for birdie at Wyndham

