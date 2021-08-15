-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im holes 10-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Im hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Im got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Im's tee shot went 217 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Im's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Im hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Im to 2 under for the round.
