Sung Kang putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sung Kang drains 11-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Sung Kang makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Sung Kang hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Sung Kang had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Kang's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Kang hit his 237 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
