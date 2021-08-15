  • Si Woo Kim delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim spins approach to set up birdie at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.