Si Woo Kim delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
Highlights
Si Woo Kim spins approach to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Si Woo Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 222 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kim's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.
