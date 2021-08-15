  • Sepp Straka shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Sepp Straka makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka makes short birdie putt at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Sepp Straka makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.