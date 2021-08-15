In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Sepp Straka hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 14th at 12 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 17 under; Kevin Na is in 2nd at 15 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Justin Rose, Branden Grace, and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Straka's 98 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Straka had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Straka hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Straka's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Straka got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Straka to 4 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Straka hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Straka had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 6 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Straka's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 6 under for the round.