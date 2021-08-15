-
Sebastián Muñoz putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz sinks 20-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Sebastián Muñoz had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Muñoz's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Muñoz had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
