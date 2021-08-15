-
Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Seamus Power in the final round at the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Seamus Power hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the par-4 14th, Seamus Power's 191 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
