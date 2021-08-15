-
Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Piercy chips in for birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Scott Piercy chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Piercy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 second, Piercy's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Piercy hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
Piercy missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 under for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Piercy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 1 under for the round.
