Sam Ryder hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 35th at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 16 under; Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman, Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, and Kevin Na are tied for 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Sam Ryder had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Ryder hit his 228 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ryder's 146 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 174-yard par-3 third. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ryder had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.