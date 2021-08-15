Russell Knox hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 19th at 11 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 17 under; Kevin Na is in 2nd at 15 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Justin Rose, Branden Grace, and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Knox had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Knox chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Knox's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Knox had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Knox hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 5 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Knox suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Knox's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 6 under for the round.