Russell Henley shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley's impressive second leads to birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Russell Henley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Henley had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Henley's 168 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Henley's tee shot went 241 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Henley to even-par for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
