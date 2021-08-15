-
-
Rory Sabbatini putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
-
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini taps in for birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Rory Sabbatini makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 first, Rory Sabbatini's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sabbatini had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Sabbatini's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
-
-