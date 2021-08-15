-
-
Roger Sloan shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
-
Highlights
Roger Sloan sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 second, Sloan's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sloan had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Sloan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Sloan hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Sloan's 144 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
-
-