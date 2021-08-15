-
Robert MacIntyre shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Robert MacIntyre hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 11th, MacIntyre's 163 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, MacIntyre had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved MacIntyre to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, MacIntyre had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, MacIntyre's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, MacIntyre hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put MacIntyre at 1 under for the round.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, MacIntyre got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, MacIntyre tee shot went 201 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
