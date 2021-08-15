-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 15, 2021
Rob Oppenheim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 64th at 2 under; Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Rose and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson, Kevin Na, Branden Grace, Adam Scott, Brendon Todd, and Roger Sloan are tied for 5th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Oppenheim had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Oppenheim got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Oppenheim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
Oppenheim got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Oppenheim's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.
