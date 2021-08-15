-
Richy Werenski shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Werenski's tee shot went 139 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Werenski had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Werenski's 153 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Werenski had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.
