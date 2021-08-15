-
-
Rafael Campos shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
Rafael Campos hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.
After a 295 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Campos chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Campos hit a tee shot 239 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to even for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Campos reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.
Campos got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Campos had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 2 over for the round.
-
-