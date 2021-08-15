  • Nick Taylor shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Nick Taylor makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Taylor's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Nick Taylor makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.