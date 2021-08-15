-
Nick Taylor shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Nick Taylor makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Nick Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 6th at 13 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 16 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 15 under; and Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Taylor's 163 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Taylor had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Taylor hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 6 under for the round.
