-
-
Nelson Ledesma shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Nelson Ledesma hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
Ledesma got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Ledesma hit a tee shot 245 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
Ledesma had a 355-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Ledesma to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Ledesma hit his 242 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Ledesma hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.
-
-