Nate Lashley shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
Highlights
Nate Lashley sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Nate Lashley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lashley hit a tee shot 243 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
Lashley got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lashley hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for triple bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Lashley hit his 235 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lashley chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Lashley at 3 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lashley hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.
